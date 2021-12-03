Man arrested for Wednesday kidnapping in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Investigators said they received a call about a disturbance at Village Square Apartments. When deputies arrived, they noticed the back door of one of the apartments had been kicked in, and there were signs of a struggle.

According to deputies, Randy Smith had kidnapped Veronica Fells from the apartment.

Smith’s vehicle was spotted on Highway 61 North near Washington. Deputies said Smith tried to get away, but he was arrested on Kaiser Lake Road. Fells was returned to her family.

Authorities said Smith had an active indictment for felony fleeing law enforcement, tampering with evidence, possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute and resisting arrest. He was out on a $5,000 bond on those charges.

Smith has now been charged with aggravated domestic violence, burglary and kidnapping.