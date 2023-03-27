JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a homicide case that happened earlier in March.

Jackson Police Department (JPD) Captain Abraham Thompson said Avant Tims, 20, was arrested around 11:50 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

He was charged with murder in connection to an incident that happened in the 600 block of Agape Drive on Wednesday, March 15.

Tims makes the seventh recent arrest JPD made in connection to several homicide cases.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.