UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said they arrested a man in connection to a burglary at Capital Towers on Friday, March 18.

Lance Moberg was arrested on Monday, March 21. He has been charged with two counts of business burglary.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a business burglary.

Police responded to the scene at the Capitol Towers office building on South Congress Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18. The man is believed to have ransacked the offices inside the building.

Anyone with information about the man can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.