Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Brookhaven Waffle House

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a double shooting that happened Monday morning at the Waffle House in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened before 2:00 a.m. at the restaurant on Brookway Boulevard. Two people were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment. The female victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Police said the suspect, Willie Walker III, was arrested on Loyd Star Lane. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

According to investigators, Walker has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.