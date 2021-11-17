Man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to several auto burglaries in the area on Wednesday, November 17.

Police said George Edward Jones Jr., 22, was arrested after he was found in possession of items stolen from burglarized cars. They said a witnesses was able to provide a description of Jones after multiple cars on Overby Street were broken into. All of the cars broken into had been left unlocked overnight, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. and arrested Jones shortly afterwards. They found him while he was walking on a nearby street. He has been charged with six counts of auto burglary.

According to investigators, Jones admitted to other auto burglaries in the West Sunset Drive area of Brandon. Additional felony charges are expected to be filed against him as the investigation continues.

Jones was booked into the Rankin County Jail, and his bond was set at $60,000.