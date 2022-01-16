Man arrested in connection to “retaliatory” shooting in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, January 14 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Street and Madison Street.

The Natchez Democrat reported Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, has been arrested. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the newspaper, officers believe the shooting was retaliatory, in response to another shooting that happened the night before.

A shooting on Thursday, January 13 left one dead and another hospitalized. The shooting took place on North Union Street in Natchez around 9:45 p.m. Antonia Foster, 35, was found dead on Oak Street. Wayne Hammett, 32, was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Police have not identified a suspect at this time.