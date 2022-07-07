JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that theft two men injured was arrested after he reportedly got into an off-duty Jackson police officer’s vehicle.

Two men were shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Larson Street on Friday, March 4. Police said the shooting happened after an argument.

Jackson police said Marco Jones was running from Hinds County deputies when he approached an off-duty detective’s vehicle. Jones reportedly asked for a ride in an effort to avoid being caught by Hinds County deputies.

After Jones got into the car, he was arrested. A check of his identity revealed he was the suspected shooter in the Waffle House case.

The Jackson Police Department charged Jones with aggravated assault, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.