Man arrested in connection with Hubb Road murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police confirmed the identity of a body found on Hubb Road near Bolton as twenty-nine-year-old Dewan Fortner.

The family confirmed his death earlier Thursday, as well as the identity of his alleged killer Cedric Taylor.

According to police, Fortner was shot to death. Investigators believe the shooting happened inside a home in the Queens subdivision and was then dumped in the county.

Taylor appeared in court earlier today and was given a total bond in the amount of $125,000.

This investigation is ongoing.

There is a new development in the case of a body found on Hubb Road Wednesday.

According to grandmother Ruth Harris, detectives confirmed it was Dewan Fortner.

Cedric Lamone Taylor is charged with murder and currently being held at Raymond Detention Center.

Funeral arrangements have not been made.

Click here for more information.