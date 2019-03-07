Local News

Man arrested in connection with Hubb Road murder

Cedric Taylor charged with the murder of Dewan Fortner

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 02:11 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 03:41 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police confirmed the identity of a body found on Hubb Road near Bolton as twenty-nine-year-old Dewan Fortner.

The family confirmed his death earlier Thursday, as well as the identity of his alleged killer Cedric Taylor.

According to police, Fortner was shot to death. Investigators believe the shooting happened inside a home in the Queens subdivision and was then dumped in the county.

Taylor appeared in court earlier today and was given a total bond in the amount of $125,000.

This investigation is ongoing. 

There is a new development in the case of a body found on Hubb Road Wednesday.

According to grandmother Ruth Harris, detectives confirmed it was Dewan Fortner.

Cedric Lamone Taylor is charged with murder and currently being held at Raymond Detention Center. 

Funeral arrangements have not been made. 

