NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Vidalia, Louisiana, for the armed robberies of two Natchez businesses.

Officials with the Natchez Police Department (NPD) said the first armed robbery occurred at Natchez Market #1 on John R. Junkin Drive on Saturday, October 29. The suspect had already left the scene when officers arrived, but he was seen leaving in a black Chevy Trailblazer or Envoy. The rear passenger tire also appeared to be a spare.

NPD officials said the same man robbed the Dollar General store at 196 Sgt. Prentiss Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 4.

(Courtesy: Natchez Police Department)

Michael Bacon, 35, was later arrested by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. He will be extradited back to Natchez to face the charges against him.