YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after deputies allegedly caught him throwing over fifty pounds of drugs and other contraband over a Yazoo County Correctional Facility fence.

The Yazoo Herald reported deputies received a call about two people throwing contraband over the fence around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7. They arrested Jacorey Dillard, 19, at the scene. The other person remains on the run.

Deputies said the contraband included two duffel bags with 50 pounds of tobacco, two pounds of marijuana, cigars, cell phones and more.

Dillard was booked into the jail. Deputies said they expect to arrest the second person as the investigation continues.