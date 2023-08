JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man after a chase ended in a crash on Interstate 55.

Officer Sam Brown said officers attempted to stop Earl Walters, 30, of Crowder, for speeding on Meadowbrook Road. He said Walters refused to stop and later crashed his vehicle on I-55 North.

No injuries were reported from the crash, and Walters was arrested.

According to Brown, Walters was charged with possession of a controlled substance after investigators found 134 grams of methamphetamine.