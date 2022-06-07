ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Adams County deputies said they found drugs inside a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday, an off-duty deputy observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from Franklin County. The vehicle was in the Kingston area.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found Devin Wheeler. Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found a misdemeanor amount of marijuana. They also discovered that Wheeler had an outstanding warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for probation violation.

Wheeler was arrested for an outstanding probation violation for possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.