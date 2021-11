PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on drug charges on Monday, November 15.

Investigators said Kadarreine Parker tried to get away after being pulled over in a maroon Jeep on Holmes Street. Deputies captured Parker and recovered eight grams of meth and a gun during the traffic stop.

Kadarreine Parker (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Parker was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.