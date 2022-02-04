PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on drug charges on Thursday, February 3.

Investigators said a suspicious white van with no tag was parked behind the Progress Library just after 7:00 a.m. The driver was identified as Draven Eubanks.

Deputies said Eubanks had several outstanding warrants with Walthall County Sheriff’s Office and Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they found 299 grams of methamphetamines from Eubanks’ vehicle. He was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking and trespassing.