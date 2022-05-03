PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after a traffic stop in McComb.

Deputies stopped Kevin Butler Jr. on Presley Boulevard on April 30, 2022. Investigators said they searched the vehicle and found 174 grams of marijuana.

Butler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, traffic violations, resisting arrest, aggravated domestic violence and probation violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).