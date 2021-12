FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven people were shot during a party in Fayette around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 26.

Jefferson County deputies responded to Community Drive after multiple calls were made about a shooting.

Deputies said Marcus Smith, 18, of Fayette, has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Location where shooting took place on Community Drive, (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office).

The seven people were taken to a local hospital as the Fayette Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the crime.