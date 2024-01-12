JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple agencies responded after a man barricaded himself inside a building in Fondren on Thursday, January 11.

The incident started when Capitol police tried to stop the suspect during a traffic stop. When the suspect fled the scene, he ended up at the Fondren Corner and barricaded himself inside.

“When I got to the scene, negotiation teams were talking to the subject. He was barricaded in his apartment downstairs. They had a good line of communication going. I’d like to take a second while we’re talking about that to thank Byram Police Department. We reached out to them when we realized the situation with a barricaded subject, and they were very quick to respond with the couple negotiators to assist us tonight. And, you know, like I said, they did an amazing job, and I’d like to thank them for that assistance. Once we established rapport with the subject, we were able to get him to come out to us. And the incident ended ultimately peacefully with no incident whatsoever, which is always what we strive to do,” Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said.

The suspect has not been identified.