PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home after shooting a woman.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13 in the 1000 block of Highway 48 East in Magnolia.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. They said the suspect, Emmanuel Patterson, barricaded himself inside a home.

According to investigators, deputies and state troopers were able to enter the home and arrest Patterson without incident. The victim, Emberly Patterson, died from her injuries.

Deputies said Emmanuel Patterson was currently out on a $70,000 bond for an attempted murder that happened in Magnolia in 2021.