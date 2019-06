JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A man who ran from police and then broke into a home, holding the the homeowners at gunpoint in 2015, is finally caught in Tenessee and extradicted back to Mississippi.

Deshuan Grissom is sentenced to 30 years in prison for armed robbery, kidnapping and a slew of other charges, including robbing the Title Cash on Bud Street in Richland.