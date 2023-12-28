SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the death of a woman.

Investigators said Kendarious Dampeer was arrested in connection with the murder of Tazah Hosey.

Simpson County deputies said Hosey was reported missing by her father on Christmas Eve.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies discovered Hosey’s body in a vehicle on Paul Kennedy Road just outside of the City of Magee. She had been shot multiple times.

Kendarious Dampeer (Courtesy: Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dampeer is being held in the Simpson County Adult Detention and is awaiting an initial appearance in Simpson County Justice Court.