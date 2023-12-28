SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the death of a woman.
Investigators said Kendarious Dampeer was arrested in connection with the murder of Tazah Hosey.
Simpson County deputies said Hosey was reported missing by her father on Christmas Eve.
Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies discovered Hosey’s body in a vehicle on Paul Kennedy Road just outside of the City of Magee. She had been shot multiple times.
Dampeer is being held in the Simpson County Adult Detention and is awaiting an initial appearance in Simpson County Justice Court.