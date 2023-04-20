BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing two capital murder charges and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a fatal house fire that happened in Byram on Easter Sunday.

Officials with the Byram Police Department (BPD) said crews were called to the fire around 7:00 p.m. at 746 Gary Drive on Sunday, April 9.

Responders found the home completely engulfed in flames with multiple people outside suffering from severe burns.

As crews put out the fire, the body of 77-year-old Filiberto Torres was found inside the home.

Five people were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for critical injuries, and one person was taken to Baptist Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, one of the victims, 45-year-old Hose Thomas Segura Juarez, died from his injuries after being airlifted to Memphis.

According to police, 31-year-old Marcos Uriel Lara Perez had intentionally set the fire by pouring a bucket of gas on the victims in the kitchen of the home then ignited the fire with a lighter.

Marcos Uriel Lara Perez (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Byram police said Perez was also injured in the fire and is currently being treated in Alabama. Three of the fire victims are also still hospitalized.