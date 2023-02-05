YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County.

The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left one of them with his neck grazed. Several apartments and a vehicle were also hit during the shooting.

Gann said Shumar Wilson turned himself in to authorities afterward. He was charged with aggravated assault.

According to the newspaper, more arrests and charges may be made in connection to the shooting.