JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that took place on Saturday, May 14.

Jackson police said the victim was walking to his 2007 Toyota Avalon on Sykes Road when three men threated him with guns for the car keys.

Investigators said Serjalmist Dewayne Boyd was charged with grand larceny and carjacking. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.