Man charged in connection to shooting of wife, sister in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police charged a man with aggravated assault in connection to the shootings of his wife and sister.

The Yazoo Herald reported Calvin Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His wife and sister were shot on Barnwell Street on Tuesday, December 21.

All three were taken to a hospital for injuries. Yazoo City Police Department Investigator Nolan Warrington said Williams’ sister was shot in the leg and Williams received an injury from broken glass. His wife remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the newspaper.

Williams also remains in the hospital and will be arrested after his release.