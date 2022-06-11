WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department following a beating that happened on Saturday, June 4.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies responded to an assault that happened around 11:00 p.m. on Newman Road. Video reportedly showed Cameron Evans being beaten.

The newspaper reported Timothy Bordelon, 41, of Warren County, turned himself in to the sheriff’s department on Friday, June 10. He was charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $5,000.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made.