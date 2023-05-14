JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on a murder charge.

Captain Abraham Thompson said William Marshall was arrested just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10. He was charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to Thompson, the shooting happened at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments in the 200 block of Rebel Woods Drive.

Thompson said there was an ongoing domestic dispute that led to shots being fired at the location. He said the victim, 43-year-old Terrance Jones, died at the scene.