YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related.

The victim, Edward H. Rogers, 27, died at 8:58 p.m. from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Hampton said he bled to death because the gunshot to his leg had hit an artery.

The Yazoo Herald reported Noah Combs turned himself in to the Yazoo City Police Department in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder.