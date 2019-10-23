Man charged in murder of mother and unborn child is released on bond

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV)- A man facing a double murder charge is released on bond and officials want to know why.

12 News Shay O’Connor was live in the studio with the case of Terrance Sample.

Sample is accused of killing a Holmes County mother and her unborn child. Tuesday night, he was released on a half millions bond.

Sample faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Makayla Winston. Her body was found in early July, days after her family reported her missing in Holmes County. Sheriff Willie March says the town is shocked.

Sheriff Willie March said “A horrendous crime like killing a mother and her unborn baby. And the person we feel is responsible for it being able to make bond and not be able to get him in court in the system for a year or longer doesn’t seem well with me. I don’t think the public thinks he should be out.”

Sheriff March thinks a back up at the state’s crime lab plays a role in why Sample was granted bond. the results on Winston’s cause of death still are not in, and could take a while.

The victim’s lawyer says Winston’s family is devasted at Sample being released.

Three judges denied sample a bond before he was granted one a couple of weeks ago.

Sheriff March also confirms that Sample’s mom is a judge in Attala County. 12 News has since reached out to Ms. Rosie Sample for a comment on her son’s case.

She has not yet responded.