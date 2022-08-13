PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of meth, 288 grams of pills, 24 grams of powder cocaine, 30 grams of rock cocaine, 22 grams of a multi-colored powder and a handgun.

Derrick Cockerham, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Derrick Cockerham was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance.