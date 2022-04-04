PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces multiple charges, including aggravated drug trafficking, following a traffic stop in Pike County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers and Pike County Narcotics Division agents pulled over a black Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 55 northbound. Officers said they discovered 312 grams of freebase cocaine and 192 grams of powder cocaine.

The driver, Charles Pittman, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of schedule I/II drugs, speeding and improper operating equipment.