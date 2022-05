ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man in connection to an auto burglary.

Deputies said they received a call about the burglary on May 3, 2022, on Old Beau Pre Road. They said they located the suspect, Deontae Dison, in the area.

Investigators said they recovered Beats earbuds, an i-Phone charger, two ceramic cup holders, and a black briefcase that were taken during the auto burglary.

Dison was transported to the Adams County Jail and charged with auto burglary.