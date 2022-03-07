JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a two-year-old died on Monday, March 7.

Police said Melanie Henderson, 2, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on Friday, March 4 because she was unresponsive. Authorities discovered Henderson was injured from blunt force trauma and sexual assault.

Jackson police said they interviewed people who were at the home when the incident happened. Investigators said Jermarcus Kelly, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder.