JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a deadly shooting at a gas station on Northside Drive. The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Police said Chaz Porter had been shot in the chest at the gas station in the 2900 block of Northside Drive. According to Officer Sam Brown, someone had tried to rob Porter before he was shot. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and was in a white Ford F-150.

Porter was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

Police said around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, Drevion Gross was dropped off at UMMC with a gunshot wound to his right arm. Officer Brown said Gross told investigators he had been shot in the 3000 block of Terry Road, but they discovered he had been shot at the gas station on Northside Drive.

Gross was taken into custody at UMMC after he was treated for his injuries. He was taken to the City of Jackson holding facility.

Officer Brown said Gross has been charged with capital murder in connection to Porter’s death. Police are still looking for a person of interest in the case.

Person of interest in Northside Dr. homicide (Courtesy: JPD)

If you know the person, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).