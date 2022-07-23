JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police charged a man with capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the death of 16-year-old Laquarrius Giles.

Investigators said Alexander Watson, 33, Markavius Coleman, 27, and an unidentified third person drove from Bolton to Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road. Police said they found Giles with a handgun in his waistband. Coleman allegedly pulled out an assault rifle, and Watson started firing shots at Giles.

According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Giles died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on Thursday, July 21.

Watson was charged with the murder of Giles and three counts of aggravated assault on Friday, July 22. Coleman was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

“The incident is another senseless act of violence in the City of Jackson that involves a gun transaction gone wrong,” said Hearn.

Police are still working to identify the third suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS (8477).