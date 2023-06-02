JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on West Northside Drive.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Curtarius Young, 20, was arrested for capital murder and aggravated assault on Friday, June 1.

According Thompson, Arshanti Marshall, 21, was arrested for hindering prosecution in connection to the incident.

The fatal shooting happened on Tuesday, May 30 in the 100 block of West Northside Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Abdulhafeed Altareb, who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Curtarius Young (Courtesy: JPD)

Arshanti Marshall (Courtesy: JPD)

Officer Sam Brown said a second victim was also shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).