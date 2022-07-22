JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with capital murder following the shooting death of a former Jackson police officer on Thursday, July 21.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said former officer Devin Fallo, 29, of Pearl, was found fatally shot multiple times inside a Ford F-150 truck at 1229 Bailey Avenue.

Shortly after, officers charged Jamorian Gray, 19, with capital murder in connection to Fallo’s death. He was denied bond.

Investigators believe the motive for the crime was robbery, and more arrests are expected in the case.

Fallo resigned from the Jackson Police Department (JPD) to work for another local law enforcement agency.

JPD offered their condolences to Fallo’s family.