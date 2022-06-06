MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police said a man was arrested after trying to break into a car in the Cedarmont Subdivision on Saturday, June 4.

According to investigators, a homeowner called police about a man inside one of their unlocked cars. Officers said the man ran from the scene. They discovered that a firearm, money and a debit card were stolen from another of the homeowner’s unlocked cars.

Later in the day, officers arrested and charged Marcus T. Johnson, 38, of Madison County, with two counts of car burglary, identity theft and possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked into the Madison County Detention Center.