ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and other charges in Natchez on Wednesday, April 6.

Deputies arrived at a home on Mt. Carmel Drive to conduct a search warrant. Deputies said Terrance Bindon threw a box outside a window in the back of the house. According to investigators, the box contained 1,002 oxycodone tablets. Inside the home, deputies said they was a small amount of marijuana, four Xanax pills, digital scales and packing materials.

Bindon was charged with aggravated trafficking of a schedule II drug, sale of a schedule II drug within 1,500 of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail. Deputies said Bindon was on parole until 2047 for drug-related offenses and could be facing a mandatory 25 years if convicted.

The Mississippi Crime Lab will analyze the pills to know what drugs are present.