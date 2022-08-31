LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after troopers said he crashed into a school bus in Lawrence County.

The crash happened on Highway 84 just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 1994 Nissan Altima, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Green, was traveling west on the highway when it collided with a school bus, driven by 40-year-old Patrick Bridges.

Troopers said three school bus passengers were taken to the Lawrence County Hospital with minor

injuries.

Green was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.