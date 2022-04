ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies arrested a man after receiving a complaint about street racing.

Investigators said a deputy responded to Attala Road. When the deputy arrived, he found a man was operating an ATV illegally on the road.

According to investigators, the man, who was identified as Willis L. Potts, also had his five-year-old child on the ATV with him.

Potts was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and child endangerment.