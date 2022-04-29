FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces felony credit card fraud and identity theft charges following an investigation led by the Flowood Police Department.

Authorities said the investigation began in August 2021 when the victim’s bank account information was being used. Investigators identified someone living in Holmes County as the suspect.

Flowood investigators, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Holmes County deputies conducted a search warrant on a woman’s home on Thursday, April 28. Officers said the woman was arrested until it was shown that her son was committing fraud by using her identity.

Derrick Lamonte Grant, of West, was charged with felony credit card fraud by the Flowood Police Department and identity theft by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked into the Rankin County Jail. Investigators said more charges may be filed.