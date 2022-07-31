YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary.

The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught on camera taking multiple items. He also said while he was arresting Austin, he found crystal meth in his possession.

The newspaper reported Austin was charged with grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.