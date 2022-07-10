YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings.

The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping in his underwear across from the Yazoo County Courthouse.

Gann said the city’s police department has also arrested Grantham for “the same thing” on multiple on occasions.