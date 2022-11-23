BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded a specific amount of money. Collins said Potts kidnapped the victim during an armed carjacking when he didn’t receive the money.

The police chief said more arrests may be pending in the case.