PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery in Port Gibson on Tuesday, March 22.

Port Gibson police said the Clifford Green showed up at the victim’s house, attacked him, tied him up, took his wallet and left. The victim said he had given Green money before, but told him he didn’t have any. The victim sustained an injury to his head.

Green was arrested and his bond was set $1,000,001. A hold was also put on Green from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He had previously served time for two counts of uttering and forgery and robbery.