ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after an incident with his cousin in Adams County on Friday, September 9.

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jeremy Junkin went to his cousin’s home on Cranefield Road, fired a shot at the front porch and entered without his cousin’s consent. He then began firing more shots in the floor around his cousin before firing more shots inside the residence.

ACSO officials said Junkin held his cousin, Andrew Allen, against his will for about two hours as he questioned the victim him about a relation with a woman who he felt they were both involved with.

Allen was able to make his cousin leave after an altercation occurred between them. He then called the sheriff’s office around 9:30 p.m. to report the incident.

Deputies went to the scene to collect evidence. Junkin was arrested around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 10 with the alleged weapon used in the incident. He was booked into the Adams County Jail.