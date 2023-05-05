JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, May 4.

Police said they responded to the scene on the 5200 block of Manhattan Road just after 3:00 p.m.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Algernon Sanders, 22, was arrested at the same location and charged with murder. Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).