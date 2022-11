CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23.

Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking treatment for his injuries. He was charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the newspaper, he will be seen in court on Saturday.