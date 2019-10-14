Man charged with murder accidentally released from prison turns himself in

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On September 10, Shontina Moore Brown pleads guilty to the killing and robbing of Ricky Saxton back in November of 2013.

According to the media release, Moore Brown admitted in open court that she, along with her co-conspirator, Johnny Mack Brown, lured Mr. Saxton on a rural Yazoo County road under the pretext that they wanted to sell him a car. Once Saxton arrived, following the call made by Moore Brown, Johnny Brown, her then-boyfriend, brandished a gun on Mr. Saxton in an effort to rob him and Mr. Saxton began to run and begged him not to shoot him. Moore Brown and her now-husband, Johnny Mack Brown, agreed that they conspired to this robbery because they needed rent money.