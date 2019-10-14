Man charged with murder accidentally released from prison turns himself in

1  of  2
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A man charged with murder was released from a Mississippi prison, but the prosecutor says he turned himself back in.

District Attorney Scott Colom tells news outlets that 28-year-old Joshua Murry was free for about a day.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections released Murry on parole Wednesday in a 2015 marijuana conviction.

Lowndes County officials say he should have been sent there to await trial in the death of 24-year-old Jarrel Ward of Starkville.

Corrections spokeswoman Grace Fisher says county officials never answered a September notice that Murry was eligible for parole.

He was on probation when he was arrested in August 2018. That September, he was accused of planning to escape by having his girlfriend pose as a corrections officer and pretend to take him into state custody.

