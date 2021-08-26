Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in custody Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Capital Street and Clifton Street.

According to police, the unidentified man was shot in the face and died of his injuries at the scene.

Police also say a cellphone was recovered from the scene.

While investigators were examining the cellphone, the suspect, identified as Tyrunte Spann, returned to the scene to recover it.



Spann was taken to Jackson Police Headquarters where he was interviewed and charged with murder.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.